TNPL 2022 Finals: CSG wins the toss, opts to field against LKK

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) have won the toss and have elected to bowl in the rain-hit finals against Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) in Coimbatore.

If CSG wins the match, this would be the team's fourth title victory. However, Kovai would look to register its maiden championship title win this year.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides:

Lyca Kovai Kings: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar(w), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, Shahrukh Khan(c), U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, R Divakar, Manish Ravi, S Ajith Ram, Balu Surya

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi(c), N Jagadeesan(w), S Radhakrishnan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier