Vijay Amritraj - Gentleman of the centre court

Vijay’s coach Rama Rao spotted a spark in him and predicted, “I will see Vijay as a national champion before I die.” He was a disciplinarian, but when Vijay was admitted to hospital on suspicions of TB, Rao would sit beside and regale him with tales of the tennis greats. But he was exacting to a fault when it came to grooming Vijay as a player. Once during a match, while Vijay was set to serve, he glanced upon a kite flying untethered in the sky. It had been cut from its terrestrial contact by a rival using the manja twine. The time-honoured tradition for boys in Madras was to drop everything and give such rudderless kites a hot chase. It was a free-for-all, finders-keepers affair. Vijay, unable to resist his urge, dropped his racquet and ran after the kite. It took several apologies before Rao let him back in court.