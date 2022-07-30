TNPL final: Chepauk eyes record-extending 4th title

CHENNAI: Gearing up for its fifth Tamil Nadu Premier League final, Chepauk Super Gillies will eye a third successive title and a record-extending fourth crown overall when it faces Lyca Kovai Kings in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Double defending champion Chepauk is on a six-match winning streak, which includes the victory over Nellai Royal Kings in Qualifier 1 in Salem. Meanwhile, Kovai will be high on confidence after getting past the Eliminator (beat Siechem Madurai Panthers in Salem) and Qualifier 2 (beat Nellai in Coimbatore) stages.

Speaking to DT Next from Coimbatore on Saturday, skipper Kaushik Gandhi, who led Super Gillies all the way in the 2019 and 2021 editions, said that his team would treat the 2022 title decider as “just another match”.

“Nothing changes [because it is a final]. We are preparing the same way we did ahead of our first win. Obviously, the boys are excited as there is a ‘final’ tag. The management, support staff and myself as captain are trying to calm things down. So, we just have to go out there and do the same things again. We are reminding them that,” said Kaushik.

Asked if prior experience of playing in summit contests would give Chepauk the edge, Kaushik replied: “It will help, but the team that plays well on the given day is going to win the match. I do not know how much it will count for. But, it will definitely help in decision making and pressure handling.”

Chepauk’s rival Kovai, led by the in-form Shahrukh Khan, will make its maiden appearance in a TNPL final. Kings will pose a serious threat, according to Kaushik. “It has been playing phenomenal cricket. It was almost out of the tournament at one stage. It has played out of its skin to come to the final. It has done well and deserves to be a finalist,” added Kaushik.