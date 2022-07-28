Villupuram DCA U-19 trials on Sunday

CHENNAI: The Villupuram DCA will conduct trials to select its Under-19 team for the inter-district tournament that will be hosted by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. The trials will be held at the Villupuram Cricket Academy on Sunday (July 31). Those born on or after 01.09.2003 are eligible to participate in the selection. According to a media release, the participants will have to submit a photostat of the age proof certificate at the time of the trials. For further details, one can contact Villupuram DCA joint secretary S Ramanan via the following mobile number: 9444509999.