Need to be patient with Pant: Gilchrist

MUMBAI: The legendary Adam Gilchrist praised India’s swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and urged the BCCI to be patient with him when things go awry. “He (Pant) is one of the most exciting cricketers to watch. I think he just lights up a stage and makes an electric atmosphere when he is playing. And, that is wonderful,” Gilchrist said. “The BCCI, the management and the selectors will just need to be patient with him. If he does not score in a few innings, they should not be too harsh on him, because you do not want to suppress the natural flair,” added Gilchrist.