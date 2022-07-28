CFC fans ‘score’ as their jersey designs selected for the season

Sharing his surreal experience of being selected, he says, “I have no words to explain how I felt after the results came out. It was a dream come true as I felt my hard work was rewarded.”

For Aynstine, the aspects of designing were completely new. Having no prior knowledge of designing, this 18-year-old had a lot to research on. “I heard about the jersey designing contest and wanted to amuse myself to see if I could do it. I researched Chennai and decided to design the jersey based on the iconic Chennai Central Railway Station.”

He says when he was told that his design had been shortlisted, he was shocked as he lacked designing experience and techniques.

“I felt very happy and proud to contribute to such a big club. Initially, I was not told about my designs getting selected. They only told me that I was shortlisted. So hearing my name getting called out at the event was very uncalled for and filled me with joy,” he chuckles.

Disclosing what is next for them, “I’m continuing to help design for the fan club’s social media posts and we are gearing up for the upcoming season. I’m also very much open to working with other brands and other designs; anywhere where my talent will be identified and showcased,” says Ram. While Aynstine wants to look at exploring something other than design.

—With inputs from Shrivathsan S