Ajith joins Chennaiyin ahead of new season

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC has signed full-back Ajith Kumar from Bengaluru FC for an undisclosed fee ahead of the upcoming season.
Ajith, who turned out for Bengaluru in the previous two Indian Super League editions, has joined his Chennaiyin teammates in Kolkata ahead of the Durand Cup. “Feels good to come back to Chennai, but this time as a Chennaiyin player,” said local lad Ajith, who began his professional career at Chennai City FC in 2018 and played a crucial role in the club’s maiden I-League triumph in the 2018-19 season.
“I cannot wait to play in front of the home fans,” he added. Welcoming Ajith to the CFC family, club co-owner Vita Dani said: “We always love it when we bring a performing Chennai player back to the city. That is exactly who Ajith is.”
Having featured in just 13 ISL matches across the last two seasons, Ajith, capable of playing in both flanks, would look for more game time at Chennaiyin.
