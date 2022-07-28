Ajith joins Chennaiyin ahead of new season

Ajith, who turned out for Bengaluru in the previous two Indian Super League editions, has joined his Chennaiyin teammates in Kolkata ahead of the Durand Cup. “Feels good to come back to Chennai, but this time as a Chennaiyin player,” said local lad Ajith, who began his professional career at Chennai City FC in 2018 and played a crucial role in the club’s maiden I-League triumph in the 2018-19 season.