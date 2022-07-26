Sri Lanka builds lead to 323 in 2nd Test against Pak

GALLE: Ramesh Mendis completed a five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka bowled Pakistan out for 231 to take a 147-run first-innings advantage on Tuesday before extending its lead to 323 when the third day of the second Test ended early due to bad light. Sri Lanka was 176-5 in its second innings at stumps at Galle International Stadium. Although Pakistan bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals, an unbroken 59-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva saw Sri Lanka’s lead pass 300 runs. Karunaratne, who is struggling with back spasms, only came out to bat after the fall of the fourth wicket. He was feeling uneasy while running between the wickets but was unbeaten on 27 when play was called off with 19 overs left. De Silva dominated the partnership as he posted 30 not out off 52 deliveries with six fours.