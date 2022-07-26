Lovlina’s coach Sandhya receives accreditation

BIRMINGHAM: Lovlina Borgohain’s personal coach Sandhya Gurung on Tuesday received her accreditation for the Commonwealth Games, a day after the Olympic bronze medallist claimed her preparation for the event was getting affected due to continuous harassment of her coaches. Gurung, who is also Indian team’s assistant coach, was added to the Indian contingent, just days before the event. On arrival here on Sunday, she was not allowed to enter the Village as she did not have an accreditation, triggering the controversy. “Sandhya was brought to the boxing village on Tuesday morning and given accreditation. She is with the team now,” an Indian Olympics Association (IOA) official said. Gurung has also been assigned a room at the Games village.