Chandimal, Fernando hit fifties as SL reaches 315/6 on first day

GALLE: Half-centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Oshada Fernando helped Sri Lanka reach 315 for six at stumps on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday. Needing to win the match to square the series, Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (40) and Fernando (50 off 70 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) gave the host a solid start, adding 92 runs for the first wicket. A 75-run stand between former captains Chandimal (80 off 137 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes) and Angelo Mathews (42) for the fourth wicket followed, taking Sri Lanka’s total close to the 200-run mark. Niroshan Dickwella, who was dropped by Babar Azam, finished the day unbeaten on 42 off 43 deliveries (5 fours, 1 six) alongside Dunith Wellalage (6 not out).

BRIEF SCORES: Sri Lanka (1st innings) 315/6 in 86 overs (D Chandimal 80, O Fernando 50, N Dickwella 42*, A Mathews 42, D Karunaratne 40) vs Pakistan