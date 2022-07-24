Technology’s steely march and hickory’s game revival

CHENNAI: Those who have been introduced to golf by the immortal writings of the veritable PG Wodehouse would be familiar with ‘mashies’ and ‘niblicks’.

One might have even seen a golf club with wooden shaft and eroded wooden head (often made of hickory) framed and displayed proudly in an industrialist’s office. Originally, hickory sticks were the norm while balls were of feather.

The gutta balls entered in the mid-19th century, only to be replaced by rubber core balls in 1898.

Like in every sphere of life, technological developments have changed the way the golfers equip themselves. Innovations have been rapid in the last three decades.

Wooden shafts have given way to steel and titanium, only to be replaced by graphite reinforced composites. Inroads made by technology were so immense that the R&A and USPGA had to step in to regulate the equipment use.

Self-correcting designs in club heads are barred and the overall size of a club head is limited to 460 cc. There are regulations governing all aspects, from the flex to the length of the shaft and the grooves of the striking surface, to prevent technology swamping skill.

With multiple brands offering a wide range of products with a lot of technical claims, the choices are vast and are confusing if not confounding.