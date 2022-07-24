Sports

Team India penalised for slow over-rate during first ODI against WI

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
Team India penalised for slow over-rate during first ODI against WI
Team IndiaANI
ANI

DUBAI: Team India has been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

first ODI
ICC Code of Conduct
Slow over-rate
India captain Shikhar Dhawan
Team India penalised
Match fee
India vs WI

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in