Tamizhaga state TT: Sanjay, Selena come up trumps

CHENNAI: Sanjay Madhavan and S Selena Deepthi clinched the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the GVR Sports Academy Tamizhaga 3rd state-ranking table tennis tournament, which concluded on Sunday at the Meston College of Education here.

Meanwhile, M Nithyashree (Girls Under-19 national champion), PB Abhinandh (Boys Under-12 national champion), K Sathya Narayanan (Boys Under-11 national champion) and M Ananya (Girls Under-12 national silver medallist) were felicitated with cash awards and trophies during the tournament’s presentation ceremony.

RESULTS:Final: Men: Sanjay Madhavan (Ellis, Mdu) bt G Prasanna Kumar (DBAA) 4-0 (11-5, 11-3, 15-13, 11-8); Boys Under-19: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt AP Roopan Santhosh (KTTC) 4-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-4, 11-7); Boys Under-17: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt Sanjay Madhavan (Ellis, Mdu) 4-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8); Boys Under-15: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt S Shriram (Chennai Achievers) 4-1 (11-7, 11-7, 3-11, 11-3, 53-51); Boys Under-13: Jishnu Balaji (Ellis, Mdu) bt Tanmay Raghavan (Chennai Achievers) 3-2 (9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 7-11, 11-3); Boys Under-11: JM Sanjey Arwindh (SSA, Erd) bt Siva Karthik (Neyveli) 3-1 (11-3, 6-11, 11-6, 11-4).

Women: S Selena Deepthi (AGORC) bt M Yazhini (Jawahar) 4-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-8, 12-10); Girls Under-19: VS Nehal (SDAT, Mdu) bt MRR Preethi (Chennai Achievers) 4-2 (11-9, 9-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-2, 11-4); Girls Under-17: M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt MRR Preethi (Chennai Achievers) 4-1 (11-9, 11-3, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9); Girls Under-15: M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt H Yavanika (SPTTC) 4-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9); Girls Under-13: M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt SS Bhuvanitha (SDAT, Mdu) 3-0 (13-11, 11-6, 11-4); Girls Under-11: K Pooja (Theni) bt S Harjani (KTTC) 3-2 (9-11, 8-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-7)