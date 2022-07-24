Sports

Tamizhaga state TT: Sanjay, Selena come up trumps

Meanwhile, M Nithyashree (Girls Under-19 national champion), PB Abhinandh (Boys Under-12 national champion), K Sathya Narayanan (Boys Under-11 national champion) and M Ananya (Girls Under-12 national silver medallist) were felicitated with cash awards and trophies during the tournament’s presentation ceremony.
Tamizhaga state TT: Sanjay, Selena come up trumps
Winners of the Tamizhaga 3rd state-ranking table tennis tournament that ended on Sunday in Chennai
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Sanjay Madhavan and S Selena Deepthi clinched the men’s and women’s titles respectively at the GVR Sports Academy Tamizhaga 3rd state-ranking table tennis tournament, which concluded on Sunday at the Meston College of Education here.

Meanwhile, M Nithyashree (Girls Under-19 national champion), PB Abhinandh (Boys Under-12 national champion), K Sathya Narayanan (Boys Under-11 national champion) and M Ananya (Girls Under-12 national silver medallist) were felicitated with cash awards and trophies during the tournament’s presentation ceremony.

RESULTS:Final: Men: Sanjay Madhavan (Ellis, Mdu) bt G Prasanna Kumar (DBAA) 4-0 (11-5, 11-3, 15-13, 11-8); Boys Under-19: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt AP Roopan Santhosh (KTTC) 4-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-4, 11-7); Boys Under-17: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt Sanjay Madhavan (Ellis, Mdu) 4-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8); Boys Under-15: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt S Shriram (Chennai Achievers) 4-1 (11-7, 11-7, 3-11, 11-3, 53-51); Boys Under-13: Jishnu Balaji (Ellis, Mdu) bt Tanmay Raghavan (Chennai Achievers) 3-2 (9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 7-11, 11-3); Boys Under-11: JM Sanjey Arwindh (SSA, Erd) bt Siva Karthik (Neyveli) 3-1 (11-3, 6-11, 11-6, 11-4).

Women: S Selena Deepthi (AGORC) bt M Yazhini (Jawahar) 4-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-8, 12-10); Girls Under-19: VS Nehal (SDAT, Mdu) bt MRR Preethi (Chennai Achievers) 4-2 (11-9, 9-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-2, 11-4); Girls Under-17: M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt MRR Preethi (Chennai Achievers) 4-1 (11-9, 11-3, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9); Girls Under-15: M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt H Yavanika (SPTTC) 4-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9); Girls Under-13: M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt SS Bhuvanitha (SDAT, Mdu) 3-0 (13-11, 11-6, 11-4); Girls Under-11: K Pooja (Theni) bt S Harjani (KTTC) 3-2 (9-11, 8-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-7)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Sanjay Madhavan
Selena Deepthi
GVR Sports Academy Tamizhaga

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in