Sports

Tamil Nadu in 69th Senior National kabaddi quarters

Tamil Nadu’s Chandran Ranjit was the star of the show as he scored a total of 16 raid points.
Tamil Nadu in 69th Senior National kabaddi quarters
The Tamil Nadu team earned 19 raid points and nine tackle points during the knockout match. Twitter/@ProKabaddi
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu made it to the 69th Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship quarter-finals with a 3327 victory over Himachal Pradesh at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu’s Chandran Ranjit was the star of the show as he scored a total of 16 raid points.

Tamil Nadu maintained its composure in the second half of the Round-of-16 fixture to progress to the last-eight phase.

The Tamil Nadu team earned 19 raid points and nine tackle points during the knockout match.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu went down 30-39 to Maharashtra to finish runner-up in Pool D. Tamil Nadu had finished its group stage commitments with two wins and a loss.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
kabaddi
69th Senior National kabaddi quarters
Chandran Ranjit

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in