Tamil Nadu in 69th Senior National kabaddi quarters

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu made it to the 69th Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship quarter-finals with a 3327 victory over Himachal Pradesh at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu’s Chandran Ranjit was the star of the show as he scored a total of 16 raid points.

Tamil Nadu maintained its composure in the second half of the Round-of-16 fixture to progress to the last-eight phase.

The Tamil Nadu team earned 19 raid points and nine tackle points during the knockout match.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu went down 30-39 to Maharashtra to finish runner-up in Pool D. Tamil Nadu had finished its group stage commitments with two wins and a loss.