Madurai wins, but has to settle for third spot

CHENNAI: Siechem Madurai Panthers finished its round robin assignment with a 36-run win over Ruby Trichy Warriors in Salem on Sunday, but had to settle for the third spot on the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 table.

Both Chepauk Super Gillies (10 points from 7 matches, net run rate of +1.093) and Madurai (10 points from 7 matches, net run rate of +0.368) ended up with the same number of points, but the former edged out the latter on net run rate. As a result, table-topper Nellai Royal Kings will take on Chepauk in Qualifier 1 on July 27 while Madurai will face Lyca Kovai Kings in the Eliminator the previous day. Both matches will be hosted in Salem.

Invited to bat first in the afternoon match, Madurai posted 136 for six, thanks to Sunny Sandhu’s cameo (24 not out off 8 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) at the end. In the second essay, Panthers bowled Warriors out for 100 in 18.4 overs, with pacer J Kousik (4/15) being the pick of the bowlers.

Meanwhile, Salem Spartans (124 for 8 in 20 overs) defeated Dindigul Dragons (106 for 9 in 20 overs) by 18 runs for its first victory of the season.

BRIEF SCORES: Siechem Madurai Panthers 136/6 in 20 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 34) bt Ruby Trichy Warriors 100 in 18.4 overs (J Kousik 4/15); Salem Spartans 124/8 in 20 overs (Daryl Ferrario 38) bt Dindigul Dragons 106/9 in 20 overs (Vimal Khumar 43, G Periyasamy 3/11)