Kaushik Gandhi explains how CSG managed fine turnaround

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies headed into the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 with the tag of double defending champion.

But, the Chennai-based team did not live up to the billing in its first two matches as it went down to table-topper Nellai Royal Kings (in a ‘Super Over’) and Siechem Madurai Panthers.

However, Super Gillies – possessing champion’s mentality inculcated by head coach Hemang Badani – refused to throw in the towel after back-to-back defeats and has made a statement to the rest of the league by winning five games on the bounce.

Having finished its round-robin commitments with 10 points from seven matches, CSG is all but assured of the second position on the table. So, how did Chepauk manage a comeback of epic proportions to progress to the play-offs?

“We worked hard in Chennai during the 10-day break (from June 26 to July 5). For us, the tournament started on July 6 (referring to the team’s third match against Ruby Trichy Warriors). We tried to forget the first two matches. We took one match at a time and ended up winning all five games,” Super Gillies skipper Kaushik Gandhi told DT Next.

“I have always been a person who believes in preparing well. I told the support staff about what I wanted from the team; I was very clear with them. I asked the coaches to be ruthless on us when it came to our preparation.

“So, the [head] coach and the rest of the staff were hard on us, which helped us turn things around. I also told the trainer to push us [to our limits] during practice. We had a lot of running and strength sessions. With great preparation, we, as a team, became tougher mentally,” Kaushik explained.