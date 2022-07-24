Hemanth extends domination; Alimon quickest in Round 1

CHENNAI: Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing continued his domination in the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship with a triple crown in the season opener that concluded on Sunday at the Madras International Circuit here.

Nine-time National champion Hemanth, participating in four different categories, emerged triumphant in three, one of them a support race. But his exploits notwithstanding, it was Alimon Saidalvi who was the quickest rider over the weekend as he topped the Unrestricted category, clocking a blistering 07.775 seconds for the 302-metre dash on a Kawasaki Ninja.

Hemanth, astride a Suzuki Hayabusa, topped in the Super Sport 1051-1650cc category, in which he has remained unbeaten over the past few years. After winning in the Super Sport 851-1050cc support race atop a Kawasaki ZX6R machine, Hemanth, riding a BMW S1000RR, was the quickest in the Super Sport 551-850cc category. Hussain Khan won in the Super Sport Indian 361-550cc category, ahead of Aiyaz and Bharath Raj.

RESULTS:Unrestricted: 1. Alimon Saidalvi (07.775 seconds); 2. Attaullah Baig (08.090s); 3. Siddharth Ratan Parmar (08.254s).

Super Sport 1051-1650cc: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (08.228s); 2. Vignesh Purushotham (08.309s); 3. Hafizullah Khan (08.398s).

Super Sport 551-850cc: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (08.614s);

2. Siddharth Ratan Parmar (08.788s); 3. Saurabh Parab (09.086s).

Super Sport Indian 361-550cc: 1. Hussain Khan (12.247s); 2. Aiyaz (12.350s); 3. Bharath Raj (12.691s).

Super Sport 851-1050cc Support race: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (08.013s); 2. Khaja Awais Ahmed (08.281s); 3. Saurabh Parab (08.325).

Super Sport 166-225cc Support race: 1. M Badhusha (13.639s); 2. P Srikkanth (14.054s); 3. M Karthik (15.324s)