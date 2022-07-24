During Chopra’s show, Anju took trip down memory lane

NEW DELHI: When Neeraj Chopra was scripting history at the World Championships at Eugene in the USA, legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was getting “goosebumps” in Bengaluru while recollecting an identical situation.
Anju was the first Indian to win a medal – bronze – at the World Championships – back in the 2003 edition in Paris. “I was thinking ‘My God, Neeraj is in the same situation that I was in 2003’. I was having goosebumps. He was fourth after three rounds and I was also fourth after three rounds,” Anju told PTI.
“I was on top after the first round but after the third, I was fourth and out of the medal positions. But, I was determined to come back and win a medal, which I did. I think the same thing happened to Neeraj as well,” Anju said.
“You cannot be a champion medal winner if you lose confidence easily. If you are among the world’s best, you have to trust your ability and stay focussed to get the result and win a medal,” added Anju, the senior vice-president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).
“Winning the Olympic crown and then a silver medal at the World Championships are really big achievements. The way he has handled pressure and tough conditions has been outstanding. He has made the country proud again and again.”
