Soundari Ananthraj tops in Girls category

CHENNAI: Local challenger Soundari Ananthraj (AS Motorsports) took the honours in the Girls category (Stock up to 165cc) while Bengaluru’s Chandra Shekar N topped in the Super Sport Indian (up to 165cc) as the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2022 that commenced at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

The championship has attracted a record 145 entries as the 2022 season got off to a bright start with Soundari edging out Puducherry’s Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power 1) in a close battle with just a tenth of a second separating the two. Mumbai’s Sarah Khan (Axor Sparks Racing) completed the podium.

Chandra Shekar was in his element in winning from Bharath Raj (Rockers Racing) from Chennai with another Bengalurean, Gowtham R finishing third fastest.

Aiyaz from Bengaluru emerged a comfortable winner in the 2-stroke Super Sport (131-165cc) category ahead of Madhan Kumar R (Chennai) and Abudul Shaikh, also from Bengaluru.

Madhan Kumar, however, came up trumps in the 2-stroke Super Sport (up to 130cc) category with local rider Aravind Ganesh (AP Motorsports) and Abdul Shaikh (Bengaluru).

The two-day event concludes on Sunday which will see competitions in six more categories, including the high-end Above 1000cc class.

RESULTS:

4-Stroke – Girls (Stock Up to 165cc): 1. Soundari Ananthraj (Chennai, AS Motorsports) (16.491secs); 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Puducherry, RACR Castrol Power 1) (16.571s); 3. Sarah Khan (Mumbai, Axor Sparks Racing) (17.023s).

Super Sport Indian (up to 165cc): 1. Chandra Shekar N (Bengaluru) (13.989s); 2. Bharath Raj (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (14.292s); 3. Gowtham R (Bengaluru) (14.469s).

2-Stroke – Super Sport Up to 130cc: 1. Madhan Kumar R (Chennai) (13.449s); 2. Aravind Ganesh (Chennai, AP Motorsports) (13.582s); 3. Abdul Shaikh (Bengaluru) (13.777s).

Super Sport 131-165cc: 1. Aiyaz (Bengaluru) (12.845s); 2. Madhan Kumar R (Chennai) (13.310s); 3. Abdul Shaikh (Bengaluru) (13.313s)