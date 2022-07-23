Pro Kabaddi auction in Mumbai on August 5, 6

CHENNAI: The player auction for the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be hosted in Mumbai on August 5 and 6.

The auction pool is expected to comprise 500+ players, including 24 from the top-two teams of the Khelo India University Games

2021. The domestic, overseas and new young players (NYPs) will be divided into four categories – A, B, C and D. The players will further be sub-divided as raiders, all-rounders and defenders.

The base prices for categories A, B, C and D are Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 6 lakh respectively. The auction purse for each franchise remains Rs 4.4 crore. Meanwhile, each team can retain a maximum of six ‘Elite’ players and up to four NYPs. Those released by the franchises will go into the auction pool.

“Every season has witnessed the emergence of new talented players. I am certain that there are a lot of surprises in store for us this year as well,” said League Commissioner Anupam Goswami via a media release on Friday.

TN begins with a win

Ram Kumar scored a ‘Super 10’ as Tamil Nadu began its 69th Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship with a 50-27 Pool D victory over Gujarat in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, on Friday. Later in the day, Tamil Nadu crushed Tripura 46-5 to make it two wins in as many matches.