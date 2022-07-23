Dhamu sizzles in AG’s Office’s victory

CHENNAI: Dhamu struck a hat-trick as AG’s Office demolished Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 6-1 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Friday. Besides Dhamu, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Manikanth and Ranjith sounded the board for AG’s Office. In another match, Income Tax and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) played out a 2-2 draw.

RESULTS: AG’s Office 6 (Mareeswaran Sakthivel 8, Dhamu 9, 24 & 46, Manikanth 51, Ranjith 55) bt Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 1 (Dinesh Kumar 42); Income Tax 2 (Jeeva Kumar 5, Arun Kumar 41) drew with Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu 2 (Shanmugam 33(PS), Sundara Pandi 38)