We Are Spartans wins local tourney

CHENNAI: We Are Spartans defeated Sekaran Realties by 57 runs in the final to clinch the ESCA Leather Mavens Cup recently. Batting first at the Sumangali ‘A’ Ground here, We Are Spartans put 174 on the board off its stipulated 25 overs. Chasing 175, Sekaran Realties was bundled out for 117 in the second essay. Shiva Ram, who top-scored for We Are Spartans with 60 off 46 balls, was named the ‘Man of the Match’.