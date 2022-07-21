Volleyball trials for youth on July 25

CHENNAI: The Chennai District Volleyball Association (CDVA) will conduct trials to select the boys and girls teams for the Tamil Nadu State Youth Championships, scheduled to be hosted at Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar from August 6 to 9. The trials will be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Monday (July 25). Players born on or after 01.01.2002 are eligible to take part in the selection. For further details, one can contact CDVA treasurer and CEO A Palaniappan via his mobile number 9444842628.