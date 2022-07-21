Rahul tests positive for Covid-19

MUMBAI: India batter KL Rahul on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19, which could rule him out of the five-match T20I series against the West Indies that begins on July 29 at Tarouba. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed about Rahul after the Board’s Apex Council meeting here. Earlier on Thursday, Rahul had addressed the candidates who attended the Level-3 coach certification course at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Rahul, who underwent a hernia operation in Germany recently, has been rested for the ODI series against the West Indies. Meanwhile, Ganguly also informed that a member of the Commonwealth Games-bound India women’s team was down with Covid-19. He, however, did not disclose the name of the player.