Chennaiyin to open Durand Cup campaign against Army Red

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will begin its Durand Cup campaign with a Group C clash against Indian Army Red in Imphal on August 20 (3 pm). Two-time Indian Super League champion Chennaiyin will then take on Hyderabad FC and TRAU FC on August 26 (3 pm) and September 1 (6 pm) respectively. The Thomas Brdaric-coached CFC will end its group stage commitments with a contest against NEROCA FC on September 5 (6 pm). Chennaiyin will play all its group matches at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. CFC, currently training in Chennai, will have a pre-tournament camp in Kolkata before leaving for Imphal.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android