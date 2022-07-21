Chennaiyin to open Durand Cup campaign against Army Red

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will begin its Durand Cup campaign with a Group C clash against Indian Army Red in Imphal on August 20 (3 pm). Two-time Indian Super League champion Chennaiyin will then take on Hyderabad FC and TRAU FC on August 26 (3 pm) and September 1 (6 pm) respectively. The Thomas Brdaric-coached CFC will end its group stage commitments with a contest against NEROCA FC on September 5 (6 pm). Chennaiyin will play all its group matches at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. CFC, currently training in Chennai, will have a pre-tournament camp in Kolkata before leaving for Imphal.