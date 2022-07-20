Somanna’s hat-trick helps IB beat SBI 5-2

CHENNAI: Somanna bagged a hat-trick to help Indian Bank defeat State Bank of India (SBI) 5-2 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Tuesday.

Apart from Somanna, Akshay Kumar and Stalin Abilash got on the scorecard for the victor. In another contest, P Mahendran scored 10 minutes from the final hooter as Income Tax played out a 1-1 draw against Southern Railway. Surya had opened the scoring for Southern Railway in the second quarter.

Southern Railway 1 (Surya 28) drew with Income Tax 1 (P Mahendran 50(PC)); Indian Bank 5 (Somanna 22(PC), 37(PC) & 41(PC), Akshay Kumar 52, Stalin Abilash 56) bt State Bank of India 2 (Manikkavasagan 18, Sudan 26)