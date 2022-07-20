Sports

Ranjith nets three in AG’s Office’s 9-0 win

Sanjay struck a brace in the lop-sided contest while four others scored a goal each.
Ranjith nets three in AG’s Office’s 9-0 win
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Ranjith netted a hat-trick as AG’s Office crushed Chennai Port 9-0 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Wednesday. Sanjay struck a brace in the lop-sided contest while four others scored a goal each. In another match, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) bagged four goals in the final 20 minutes to defeat Food Corporation of India (FCI) 4-0.

RESULTS: AG’s Office 9 (Mareeswaran Sakthivel 11(PC), Ranjith 14, 16 & 38, Vinoth Kumar 23, Kaviarasan 37(PC), Dhamu 42, Sanjay 43 & 47) bt Chennai Port 0; Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu 4 (Senthil Kumar 42(PC), Sathish 51, Shanmugam 54, Dhilipan 55) bt Food Corporation of India 0

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

SDAT
Hockey League Championship
CHA Super Division Hockey League
AG’s Office
Sanjay struck

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in