Ranjith nets three in AG’s Office’s 9-0 win

CHENNAI: Ranjith netted a hat-trick as AG’s Office crushed Chennai Port 9-0 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Wednesday. Sanjay struck a brace in the lop-sided contest while four others scored a goal each. In another match, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) bagged four goals in the final 20 minutes to defeat Food Corporation of India (FCI) 4-0.

RESULTS: AG’s Office 9 (Mareeswaran Sakthivel 11(PC), Ranjith 14, 16 & 38, Vinoth Kumar 23, Kaviarasan 37(PC), Dhamu 42, Sanjay 43 & 47) bt Chennai Port 0; Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu 4 (Senthil Kumar 42(PC), Sathish 51, Shanmugam 54, Dhilipan 55) bt Food Corporation of India 0