CFC completes foreign roster with Duker’s signing

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced the arrival of German midfielder Julius Duker, the sixth and last foreign signing for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The left-footed Duker, who is set for his first stint outside of Germany, has 35 goals and 23 assists to his name from 210 appearances thus far. “I am just excited to meet the team, the staff and our fans. Of course, I am motivated to achieve the goals set by the club. I will work hard to create successful times again for the club (CFC last won silverware in the 2017-18 season). But firstly, I want to get to know the team and get in shape,” Duker said after inking a one-year deal.

A product of Wolfsburg’s youth academy, Duker has been playing at the senior level since 2014, and has turned out for Eintracht Braunschweig and SV Meppen among others. Welcoming the 26-year-old to two-time Indian Super League winner Chennaiyin, club co-owner Vita Dani said: “Julius will be a great addition to this youthful and fresh-looking team that we have put together. His versatility will be a good asset for our team.”