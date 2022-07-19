Teenager Dharshan shines in Parthasarathy MCC’s triumph

CHENNAI: Medium pacer K Dharshan Kumar (7/40) scalped seven as Parthasarathy MCC defeated Sundar CC by 17 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Third Division match. Batting first, Parthasarathy MCC put 130 for eight on the board off its stipulated 30 overs. In the second essay, Parthasarathy MCC bowled Sundar CC out for 113, courtesy of Under-16 player Dharshan’s exceptional performance.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Classic CC 131/5 in 38 overs (S Shrenik 47, R Sathish Kumar 3/39) lost to Ambattur CC 133/7 in 35 overs (S Santhosh Kumar 47, Rishabh Sudhir 30*) Note: Match reduced to 38 overs per team due to overnight rain.

Second Division: Autolec ERC 151/6 in 25 overs (T Chinnaraj 54, K Raja 40, BB Muguntha Vathanan 29, Dennis Michael Joseph 3/40) bt Wheels India RC 137/9 in 25 Overs (B Mathan Kumar 54, R Gowtham 27, K Raja 4/28)

Note: Match reduced to 25 overs per team due to overnight rain.

Third Division: Parthasarathy MCC 130/8 in 30 overs (S Dinesh Kumar 31, D Abisheak 28, S Nagaraj 3/24) bt Sundar CC 113 in 23.4 overs (R Varun 30, Mohammad Zaid 27, K Dharshan Kumar 7/40)