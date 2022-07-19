Super Gillies faces winless Spartans in Salem leg opener

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies will be keen to move closer to a play-off berth with a victory as it takes on the winless Salem Spartans in the opening match of the Salem leg of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Tuesday.

The Super Gillies-Spartans match will be the first-ever TNPL fixture to be hosted at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. On form and the players they possess, double defending champion Chepauk will be the clear favourite to secure two points. The Kaushik Gandhi-led Super Gillies (6 points from 5 matches) lost its opening two games, but roared back with three successive wins – over Ruby Trichy Warriors, Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons.

Studded with match-winners in all departments, the in-form Chepauk will back itself to make it four wins in a row. However, Super Gillies will monitor the fitness of R Sai Kishore, who retired hurt at the end of the Dragons match.

Meanwhile, Salem (0 points from 4 matches), which is on a four-game losing streak in TNPL Season 6, will look to open its account. The Murugan Ashwin-led Spartans will have its task cut out against Super Gillies, but would hope to begin its ‘home’ leg on a positive note.