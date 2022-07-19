‘Super 7’ box cricket: Adithya Companies comes up trumps

CHENNAI: Adithya Companies won the inaugural edition of the ‘Super 7’ indoor box cricket tournament for corporates, which was conducted by the Super Kings Academy here. In the final, Adithya Companies defeated Equitas Red by 10 runs to bag the title. Adithya Companies first posted 45 for six in seven overs and then restricted Equitas Red to 35 for three.

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, who handed over the prizes, said: “This is the first time I am witnessing an indoor box cricket tournament. The rules and regulations are totally new to me. I got to know a little bit about it today (Sunday).” In all, 16 teams participated in the ‘Super 7’ event.

AWARD WINNERS: Best batter – Karthick Chellappa (Equitas Red); Best bowler – Vinod (Equitas Red); Most sixes – Vinay (Allsec); Player of the Final – Sathyaraj (Adithya Companies)