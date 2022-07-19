Sports

Somanna secures victory for Indian Bank

In another match, GST & Central Excise came back twice to play out a 2-2 draw against Tamil Nadu Police.
Somanna secures victory for Indian Bank
Representative imagePixabay
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Somanna netted a brace as Indian Bank defeated Chennai Port 2-0 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Monday. In another match, GST & Central Excise came back twice to play out a 2-2 draw against Tamil Nadu Police. While John and Hassan Basha got on the scorecard for GST & Central Excise, Balamurugan and Padmanabhan sounded the board for TN Police.

RESULTS: Indian Bank 2 (Somanna 25(PC) & 58(PS)) bt Chennai Port 0; GST & Central Excise 2 (John 16, Hassan Basha 34(PC)) drew with Tamil Nadu Police 2 (Balamurugan 1, Padmanabhan 22)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship
Somanna
Indian Bank defeated Chennai Port
GST and Central Excise

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in