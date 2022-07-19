Somanna secures victory for Indian Bank

CHENNAI: Somanna netted a brace as Indian Bank defeated Chennai Port 2-0 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Monday. In another match, GST & Central Excise came back twice to play out a 2-2 draw against Tamil Nadu Police. While John and Hassan Basha got on the scorecard for GST & Central Excise, Balamurugan and Padmanabhan sounded the board for TN Police.

RESULTS: Indian Bank 2 (Somanna 25(PC) & 58(PS)) bt Chennai Port 0; GST & Central Excise 2 (John 16, Hassan Basha 34(PC)) drew with Tamil Nadu Police 2 (Balamurugan 1, Padmanabhan 22)