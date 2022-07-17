Taleb helps IOB edge out TN Police

Sports

CHENNAI: Taleb Shah Rahim Shah scored the winning goal two minutes from the final hooter as Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) edged out 3-2 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday. Besides striking the winner, Taleb hit the opener for IOB. In another match, Somanna netted a brace to help Indian Bank defeat AG’s Office 4-2.

Indian Bank 4 (Somanna 14 & 32(PC), Santhosh 29(PC), Stalin Abilash 50) bt AG’s Office 2 (Yuvaraj 41(PC), Sanjay 48(PC)); Indian Overseas Bank 3 (Taleb Shah Rahim Shah 10 & 58, Suresh Babu 50) bt Tamil Nadu Police 2 (Nandhakrishnan 36(PC) & 57)

Tamil Nadu Police
Indian Overseas Bank
CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship
Taleb Shah Rahim Shah

