Local hockey: Taleb nets hat-trick as IOB posts 8-0 win

CHENNAI: Taleb Shah Rahim Shah scored a hat-trick while Vinod Rayer netted twice as Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) thrashed Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 8-0 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Sunday.

Besides Taleb and Vinod, Thiyagarajan, Rupinder Pal Singh and Suresh Babu got on the score card.

In another match, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) defeated Income Tax 4-2.

RESULTS: Integral Coach Factory 4 (Sahil 23, Dhanush 43(PC), Shyam Kumar 52(PC), Sanjay Xalxo 57) bt Income Tax 2 (Chingappa 35 (PC), Vinoth 59(PC)); Indian Overseas Bank 8 (Taleb Shah Rahim Shah 3, 4 & 11, Thiyagarajan 13, Vinod Rayer 28 & 38, Rupinder Pal Singh 44(PC), Suresh Babu 56) bt Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 0