Jayasuriya enters elite list after taking five-for in Galle Test

GALLE: Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya carved his name in history books of elite bowlers as he bagged his third consecutive haul of five wickets or more to put Pakistan under pressure on the second day of the first Test.

Jayasuriya achieved the milestone on Sunday by taking five wickets in Pakistan's first innings at the Galle International Stadium.

With this feat, the left-arm spinner became only the third bowler to claim three five-wicket hauls in the first three innings after his debut.