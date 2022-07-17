India needs to change batting approach in series decider

MANCHESTER: Jolted by a thumping defeat in its last game, the Indian team is expected to tweak its batting template from cautious to a more fearless one in the series-deciding third ODI against England here on Sunday.

The team under Rohit Sharma did put up an ultra-aggressive batting show with a great degree of success during the recently concluded T20 International series but the manner in which it chased a below-par target of 247 in the second ODI has left a lot to be desired.

Rohit would put his hand up and admit that he and other veteran Shikhar Dhawan, were a bit on the defensive in the wake of some fine swing and seam bowling from Reece Topley and David Willey.

That Virat Kohli’s endless saga of failures has only compounded the problems is also a big factor but senior openers playing out two maiden overs at the start, didn’t indicate a positive mindset either.

Therefore a change in approach is required and for that a paradigm shift in the mindset while going for tricky run-chases unlike the first game at the Oval where the game was singlehandedly won by Jasprit Bumrah’s six-wicket haul.

In fact, even England’s star-studded batting line-up has looked completely out-of-sorts in the two games and suddenly it seemed that host with power hitters of the calibre of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone are playing an archaic one day game.

Dhawan, Kohli and concerns in ODI

But India won’t mind as long as these formidable men are being kept under tight leash but the visitor would have to alter its playbook. And it will be a challenge in a morning ODI at the Old Trafford where the ball moves appreciably and India has its 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat in mind at this venue.

Rohit’s approach in most of the games isn’t a problem but the Indian team management led by head coach Rahul Dravid will have its own set of issues if 37-year-old Dhawan is its choice going into next year’s 2023 ODI World Cup.

The left-hander apart from Rohit and Kohli, has been the most prolific scorer, partly because he opens the batting but also because two supremely talented players in their prime in the last decade gave him a chance to play his natural game.

But with the volume of bilateral ODIs shrinking considerably (most teams play three-match series) and Dhawan playing only one format, he is always having these forced breaks, which is certainly affecting his rhythm.

While ODI World Cup is still 15 months away it needs to be deliberated upon seriously whether Rohit, Dhawan and Kohli will be India’s Nos. 1, 2 and 3 going forward.

As far as India’s bowling is concerned, it has performed as per expectations in at least four of the five white-ball games so far.

Bumrah has hit the straps and Mohammed Shami more often than not produces those unplayable wicket-taking deliveries. Yuzvendra Chahal has altered his technique as he is bowling a tad slower and letting the ball hang in the air to create deception.