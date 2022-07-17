Asia Cup T20 likely to be shifted to UAE

NEW DELHI: The Asia Cup is “likely” to be moved out of Sri Lanka in the wake of the political unrest in the island nation, Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva said on Sunday, adding that the T20 tournament could be played in the UAE.

Sri Lanka, which has been battling an economic crisis, has been witnessing widespread protests against the government for weeks. The situation worsened when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on a military jet.

“The Asia Cup is likely to be held in the UAE,” de Silva told PTI when asked about a possible change in the host nation of the tournament. The dates for the tournament are expected to remain the same as scheduled earlier from August 26 to September 11.A qualifier will take place prior to the main event with Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuwait and the UAE battling out for one available spot.

Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh will be the five full-member teams. An official announcement from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on the change in host is expected soon. The ACC is headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.