Abhimanyu among 11 selected to join NBA Academy India

CHENNAI: Chennai lad G Abhimanyu was among 11 players selected from the ACG-NBA Jump 2022 and will receive full scholarship to attend the NBA Academy India in New Delhi. In the ‘National Tryout’ that was hosted at the Jaypee Greens in Noida from Thursday to Saturday, Abhimanyu impressed to make it to the NBA Academy India. He is the only south Indian to be picked from this edition of the ACG-NBA Jump. The ‘National Tryout’ marked the culmination of the trial, whose initial phase was hosted in six cities – Delhi, Kottayam, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FROM THE ACG-NBA JUMP 2022: G Abhimanyu (Chennai), Harjeet Singh, Tajinder Bir Singh, Lavish Khanchi, Jatin Hooda, Mayank Chaudhary, Mohammad Ishan, Guremaninder Singh Sandhu, Vedansh Ranot, Arshneil Dhaliwal and Dorian Lal Sangmawia