Sundara Pandi stars in SDAT’s big win

Six other players netted a goal each for SDAT in the one-sided contest. In another match, State Bank of India (SBI) crushed Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 4-0, thanks to Sudan’s brace.
CHENNAI: Sundara Pandi struck a hat-trick as Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) demolished Greater City Police 9-3 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Friday. Six other players netted a goal each for SDAT in the one-sided contest. In another match, State Bank of India (SBI) crushed Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 4-0, thanks to Sudan’s brace.

Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu 9 (Sundara Pandi 14, 48 & 49, Muthu Kumar 26, Senthil Kumar 35(PC), Dhinesh Kumar 42(PC), Ananth Raj 43(PC), Sathish 51, Murugesh 53) bt Greater City Police 3 (Ajith 9(PC), Kandha Raj 44(PC), Guna 54); State Bank of India 4 (Sudan 17 & 29, Vetrivel 43, Vijayarajan 60(PC)) bt Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 0

