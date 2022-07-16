Sports

Quick Guns picks 25 players in Ultimate Kho Kho draft

Chennai Quick Guns picked 25 players in the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho draft on Friday, ahead of the first season that will kick-off on August 14 in Pune.
The Chennai Quick Guns management members and coaches at the draft in Pune on Friday
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Besides Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas will compete in Season 1, which will be hosted at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune between August 14 and September 4. A total of 143 players were selected by the six franchises in the draft that was held in Pune.

After assembling the contingent for the maiden season, Chennai team co-owner Srinath Chittoori said: “We have a balanced squad comprising experienced players as well as youth. Hopefully, during training, we analyse the abilities of the players in our squad.”

Mahesh Shinde, Rajvardhan Patil, M Vignesh, Ramji Kashyap, Patta Narsaya, S Santhru, M Sibin, Amit Patil, Manoj Patil, Daasari Rao, V Kabilan, Madan, P Jai Prasath, P Anand Kumar, Buchannagari Raju, Vijay Vegad, Sachin Gaur, Pritam Chougule, Balvir Singh, Katla Mohan, S Venigopal, Neelakantam Suresh, Jaswant Singh and M Vignesh

