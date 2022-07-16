Indian athletes to stay at 5 Villages during CWG

CHENNAI: The Indian athletes and officials, who are part of the Commonwealth Games contingent, will stay at five different Villages, with the women’s cricket team being put up in a separate facility at the Birmingham city centre.

India will send a 215-member athlete contingent, consisting of players from 16 disciplines, for the Games beginning July 28. The overall contingent size, including team officials, stands at 325. Usually, all athletes stay in the dedicated ‘Games Village’, but the organisers of Birmingham 2022 have arranged five different places for accommodation. More than 5,000 athletes are set to take part in the sporting extravaganza.

In an official communication to concerned national sports federations, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) informed about the staying arrangements and the need to undergo an RTPCR test for COVID-19 72 hours prior to their arrival in the United Kingdom.

Those taking part in swimming, athletics, gymnastics, squash and hockey will stay in the Commonwealth Games Village Birmingham (CGB) while the ones in badminton, boxing, table tennis, weightlifting and triathlon will be put up in Commonwealth Games Village NEC (CGN).

Wrestling, judo and lawn bowls participants will be based out of the Commonwealth Games Village Warwick (CGW) while the cricketers will be in Commonwealth Games Village City Centre (CGC). With the cycling event set to be staged in London, the track teams will stay at the Satellite Village (SVL). The Code of Conduct (CoC) for CWG has also been shared with the travelling athletes and officials.