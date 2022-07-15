Ajith nets brace in Southern Railway’s win

NEW DELHI: Ajith Kumar bagged a double as Southern Railway defeated Sports Authority of India (SAI) 4-2 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Thursday. In another match, GST & Central Excise thrashed Chennai Port by a scoreline of 4-0.

GST & Central Excise 4 (Mervin Joy 14, Pitchaimani 32, Laxman Karan 43, Manikandan 48) bt Chennai Port 0; Southern Railway 4 (Iyyappan 4(PC), Ajith Kumar 24(PC) & 27, Suriya 50) bt Sports Authority of India 2 (Rohit 23, S Chandru 44(PC)); Integral Coach Factory 3 (Pruthvi 7 & 24(PC), Suraj Minz 36) bt Sports Authority of India 1 (Logesh 31); Indian Bank 1 (Asan Mohammed 44) drew with Tamil Nadu Police 1 (Balamurugan 24)