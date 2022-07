Chennai is overall champion in both men’s and women’s team events

CHENNAI: Chennai clinched the overall title in both the men’s and women’s team events at the Tamizhaga Inter-District Table Tennis Championship, which was hosted at the Kalasalingam University in Srivilliputhur from Monday to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association and Kalasalingam University jointly donated Rs 1 lakh to the family of the late Vishwa Deenadayalan, who died in a tragic car accident earlier this year. Kishore Kumar, Santosh Kumar and Abinash Prasannaji, who were injured during the incident, were presented Rs 25,000 each.

Team events: Final: Men: Chennai bt Theni 3-0; Boys Under-19: Chennai bt Madurai 3-1; Boys Under-17: Chennai bt Madurai 3-2; Boys Under-15: Chennai bt Theni 3-0; Boys Under-13: Theni bt Chengalpattu 3-2.

Chennai bt Chengalpattu 3-2; Girls Under-19: Chennai bt Madurai 3-0; Girls Under-17: Chennai bt Madurai 3-2; Girls Under-15: Chennai bt Madurai 3-1; Girls

Under-13: Chennai bt Madurai 3-1. Final: Men: Aashis Kiran (Madurai) bt J Arunkumar (Chennai) 11-4, 11-7, 11-9; Boys Under-19: AP Roopan Santhosh (Chennai) bt J Sri Sai (Chennai) 13-11, 11-3, 8-11, 11-6; Boys Under-17: PB Abhinandh (Chennai) bt S Sriram (Chennai) 11-4, 12-10, 11-8.

M Bagyashree (Chennai) bt KE Shruthika (Chennai) 11-3, 7-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9; Girls Under-19: VS Nehal (Madurai) bt NBS Thanuja (Chennai) 14-12, 13-11, 11-7; Girls Under-17: MRR Preethi (Chennai) bt VS Nehal (Madurai) 15-13, 6-11, 12-10, 5-11, 11-8