CHENNAI: Universal Spartans thrashed South Strikers by nine wickets in the final round to come up trumps in the ESCA Halcyon Cup Tournament 2 recently. Fielding first at the Sumangali ‘A’ Ground, Spartans bundled Strikers out for a mere 88 in 22.4 overs. Spartans then cantered to its target in 18.3 overs, with ‘Man of the Match’ Ahad (32 off 26 balls) top-scoring for the winning team.