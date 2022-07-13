Olympiad ticket sale begins, starts from Rs 200

CHENNAI: The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Tuesday began issuing tickets for the upcoming 44th Olympiad, with prices ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 8,000 per slot or day.

A record 343 teams from 187 countries, including five from host India, will compete at the Olympiad at a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram between July 28 and August 10. Tickets for the showpiece event can be purchased at tickets.aicf.in.

Matches will take place in two playing halls – Hall 1 and Hall 2. The top-ranked teams will be in action in Hall 1, which will comprise 49 boards (28 in Open and 21 in Women’s). As a result, the ticket prices for Hall 1 (Rs 300, Rs 3,000 and Rs 8,000) are comparatively higher than Hall 2 (Rs 200, Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000).

Students aged 19 or under, women and Government of Tamil Nadu staff can purchase a Hall 2 ticket for as little as Rs 200 per two-hour slot, which is a welcome move. Indian citizens can buy a full-day Hall 2 ticket for Rs 2,000 while a foreigner can obtain it for Rs 6,000. A Hall 1 slot ticket costs Rs 300 while a full-day ticket is available for Rs 3,000 and Rs 8,000 respectively for Indians and foreigners. While announcing the issue of tickets, the AICF said that electronic instruments would not be allowed inside the tournament halls.

24/7 control room: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who inspected the ongoing works at the venue, issued a host of instructions to officials, including setting up a 24/7 control room to help players, public and organisers, placing LED screens for better public-viewing experience and ensuring all required facilities are provided for spectators.