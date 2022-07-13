Sports

FCI posts stunning comeback win

The day’s other match between Income Tax and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) could not be hosted due to power issue at the venue.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Food Corporation of India (FCI) came back from three goals down to defeat Greater City Police 4-3 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Tuesday. After trailing 0-3 at the end of the first quarter, FCI pumped in four goals in a span of 32 minutes to turn the tables. The day’s other match between Income Tax and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) could not be hosted due to power issue at the venue.

RESULT: Food Corporation of India 4 (P Raja 17(PC), P Yokeshwaran 21, M Abbas Ali 27, V Pooviyarasan 49) bt Greater City Police 3 (G Ajith 5(PC), Saravanan 11, Ajith Kumar 13)

