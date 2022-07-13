Bumrah's 6/19 helps him usurp spinner Kuldeep Yadav's record

LONDON: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's career-best 6/19 in the first One-day International against England at The Kennington Oval saw him break quite a few records, with the most notable being usurping spinner Kuldeep Yadav's 6/25 against England in Nottingham in 2018.

Bumrah's sensational performance helped India bowl out England for a paltry 110 in 25.2 overs after winning the toss and opting to bowl first in bowling-friendly conditions. The 28-year-old became the first India pace bowler to take six wickets in an ODI in England.

Bumrah's magical bowling followed by a solid unbeaten opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan led India to a crushing 10-wicket win over England and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bumrah also registered the third-best figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs, now only behind Stuart Binny (6/4) and Anil Kumble (6/12). He joined the elite list of 10 Indian bowlers to have picked six wickets in an innings in ODIs, according to ICC.

India made the best use of the conditions by opting to bowl first and Bumrah drew first blood in the second over with a double-wicket maiden claiming Jason Roy and Joe Root for a duck.

He then dismissed the dangerous Jonny Bairstow and scalped Liam Livingstone with a peach of a delivery. And then he cleaned up the tail to finish with magical figures of 7.2-3-19-6.

England were bowled out for 110, their lowest total in the 50-over format against India. Four of England's top six went back without troubling the scorers. Led by Bumrah, the Indian pace attack was on fire, with Mohammed Shami picking up three wickets and Prasidh Krishna claiming the remaining one.