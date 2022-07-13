Bowlers help Mugappair beat Classic by 23 runs

CHENNAI: V Aakash (4/56), R Rajagiri (3/13) and S Aravind (3/28) sizzled with the ball as Mugappair CC defeated Classic CC by 23 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division match that was hosted recently.

BRIEF SCORES:First Division: Mugappair CC 139 in 30.3 overs (M Vishal 31, Adithya Venkatesh 30, G Naveen Kumar 4/51, D Sathyanaathan 3/32) bt Classic CC 116 in 32.3 overs (R Vinoth Kumar 37, V Aakash 4/56, R Rajagiri 3/13, S Aravind 3/28).

Third Division: Aththis CC 148/9 in 30 overs (N Gowrishankar 49, U Raj Kumar 29) bt Jaya Education Group RC 110/9 in 30 overs (KR Vasanth 26, U Raj Kumar 4/29); WABCO India RC 134 in 28 overs (M Dinesh Kumar 34, K Dharshan Kumar 3/17) drew with Parthasarathy MCC 18/0 in 3 overs (match was reduced to 28 overs per side, with rain playing spoilsport during Parthasarathy’s run-chase).

Fourth Division: CP RC 128/8 in 18 overs (S Parvesh Gautam 3/39) bt IEC RC 100/9 in 18 overs (V Thendral 4/26) (match was reduced to 18 overs per side due to wet outfield)