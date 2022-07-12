Chennai hockey: Basha scores 2 in GST & Central Excise’s win

CHENNAI: Hassan Basha netted a brace to help GST & Central Excise thrash State Bank of India (SBI) 5-1 in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Monday. Besides Basha, Laxman Karan, Balaji and Mohammed Yaseen got on the scorecard for GST & Central Excise. In another match, Muthumalai and Kaliraj scored a goal each as Tamil Nadu Police edged out Chennai Port 2-1.

RESULTS: Tamil Nadu Police 2 (Muthumalai 9(PC), Kaliraj 32) bt Chennai Port 1 (Rathish Prabhu 22(PS)); GST & Central Excise 5 (Hassan Basha 16 & 57, Laxman Karan 28(PC), Balaji 35, Mohammed Yaseen 42) bt State Bank of India 1 (Ezhilarasan 44)