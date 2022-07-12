Sports

Arjun bags gold in 10m air-rifle

Having bagged the yellow metal at the Junior World Cup in Gabala, Azerbaijan, in 2016, Arjun clinched his maiden gold at the senior WC level.
Arjun bags gold in 10m air-rifle
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHANGWON (KOREA): Young India shooter Arjun Babuta stunned Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky to win the men’s 10m air-rifle event on Monday and open the country’s account at the ongoing ISSF World Cup here. In the gold-medal clash, Arjun humbled USA’s Kozeniesky 17-9 in a rather one-sided contest. Having bagged the yellow metal at the Junior World Cup in Gabala, Azerbaijan, in 2016, Arjun clinched his maiden gold at the senior WC level. The 23-year-old, who hails from Punjab, had topped the ranking round with a scintillating 261.1 points and qualified for the gold-medal clash. Kozeniesky had shot 260.4 to join him even as qualification leader Sergey Richter of Israel settled for bronze with a score of 259.9. India’s Parth Makhija, who qualified for the ranking round in fifth place, finished fourth with a score of 258.1.

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

10m air-rifle

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in